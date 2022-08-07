The Love Island Reunion reunites our favourite islanders from this series for an irresistible night of scandal and drama.

The eighth series wrapped up on August 1 and now that the islanders are firmly back on UK soil, viewers are itching to get some updates.

On Monday's final, fan favourites Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned champions of the ITV dating show series.

Viewers will be excited to be reunited with the 2022 winners as well as the rest of the islanders, including the runner-ups' Gemma and Luca, Indiyah and Dami as well as Tasha and Andrew.

Who won Love Island 2022? See the leaderboard

Davide and Ekin-Su were the runaway favourites of this year's programme, raking in an incredible 64 per cent of the vote.

Luca and Gemma ranked in second position with 14.47 per cent and were followed in third-place by Indiyah and Dami on 11.77 per cent.

Where can I watch Love Island: The Reunion?





The Love Island Reunion will be shown on Sunday at 9pm, the same time as a regular Love Island episode.

The programme will last until 10.35 pm so there will be plenty of time to catch up with all the islanders with Laura Whitmore and relive the show's finest moments with Darren Harriott.

The after part is expected to reunite us with not just the finalists but also the Casa Amor bombshells and the islanders who shook things up in the villa throughout the series.

We will need to savour the drama though because this will be the last time we will have Love Island on our screens until January 2023.

Fans of the show will remember that ITV recently confirmed the return of its Winter Love Island series in South Africa.

This means that 2023 really will be the year of love with not just one series but two seasons to keep us entertained.

Applications for the upcoming series are also open and if you think you have what it takes to become an islander, you can submit yours via the ITV website.

Where is Jacques? Why is he not on the Love Island reunion?





Jacques made the decision to skip the Love Island reunion which is why he will not be appearing on the ITV spin-off show on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old rugby player from Cumbria was coupled up with 24-year-old Swansea Paramedic Paige before he left the villa early following the return of the infamous islander Adam Collard.

Jacques chose to cut short his time on the show after it began impacting his mental health.

He has reportedly said that he wants to speak to Paige more privately rather than in a very public setting during the televised Reunion.

The rugby player is not the only islander from the series to be missing the Reunion show with Londoner, Afia Tonkmor, who entered the villa with winner Ekin-Su also not appearing.

Responding to TikTok comments asking why she is not there, she wrote that she is “over it now”.

Love Island: The Reunion airs at 9pm on Sunday, August 7 on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.