If you think you’re a great cook and even better dinner party host, why not put your confidence to the test on the next series of Come Dine With Me?
Come Dine With Me applications are open so if you fancy wowing the nation with your skills, now is the chance.
Five lucky contestants will compete for £1000 to find out who can host the best dinner party. Could you be the winning contestant?
How to apply for Come Dine With Me
In order to apply for filming, you must meet the following requirements:
- You must be aged at least 18 (eighteen) years of age.
- You must be a legal resident in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man and also be currently living in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.
and you must not be:
- currently employed by ITV or the Broadcaster and have not been previously employed by them, any of the ITV group of companies or the Broadcaster; or
- a live-in partner or immediate relative (i.e. mother, father, son, daughter, brother or sister) of an employee of ours or the Broadcaster or any of the ITV group of companies;
- and have not been a professional chef or trained as a professional chef (for the avoidance of doubt, the Producer reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to decide what constitutes a professional chef or relevant training).
To apply, visit the application form on the ITV website here.
