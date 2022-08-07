Five-time Paralympic champion and broadcaster Ellie Simmonds has been announced as the sixth celebrity to join Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 line-up.

Simmonds, who at the age of 13 was the youngest British athlete at the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing, said she was “bursting with excitement”.

She added: “To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to be so much fun.

“I’m counting down the minutes until it starts; learning to dance, meeting my partner and everyone else involved in the show. Plus wearing the sequins and all that, it’s going to be a blast.

I can’t believe I’m writing this! I’m literally bursting with excitement!

It’s been soooo hard keeping this secret as I’ve wanted to tell everyone…



I’m going on @bbcstrictly!



I’m a tad nervous too, well more than a tad… I’m absolutely petrified! But I can’t wait!!💙 pic.twitter.com/amIV3CNszu — Ellie Simmonds (@EllieSimmonds1) August 7, 2022

“I’ve been watching Strictly from as far back as I can remember; it’s a traditional lead up to Christmas with my family and it’s a genuine privilege to be part of it.”

Simmonds joins the previously confirmed contestants, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, Loose Women star Kaye Adams, comedian Jayde Adams and Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

In addition to the new star-studded celebrity line-up, four new professional dancers will also be appearing in the new series of Strictly, creating the show’s largest ever roster.

It comes after two-time winners Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec announced their departures.

The last series was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The forthcoming 20th series will see audiences return to the studio, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.