The Love Island reunion is hitting our screens tonight and with almost a week since our daily Love Island hit ended, we couldn’t be more excited to see the islanders get back together.

On Monday's final, fan favourites Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned champions of the ITV dating show series.

Viewers will be excited to be reunited with the 2022 winners as well as the rest of the islanders, including the runner-up's Gemma and Luca, Indiyah and Dami as well as Tasha and Andrew.

Jacques will NOT be on the Love Island reunion

However, it has been reported that Jacques, the 23-year-old rugby player from Cumbria, did not attend the reunion.

Jacques left the villa early on July 12 shortly after the girls returned from Casa Amor and returning islander, Adam Collard entered the villa.

Despite being on good terms following some disagreements, Adam began getting to know Paige so Jacques made the decision to leave.

He later wrote on Instagram he was feeling “worse and worse every day” while in the villa and had to leave so he could get back to himself.

Why is Jacques not on the Love Island reunion?





Jacques has not commented on his decision to miss the reunion. However, a source told The Sun: “Everybody is getting together for a huge party tonight in London. ITV has put everyone up in a hotel so there’s no need for anyone to miss out.

“Unfortunately, Jacques has decided he’s just not ready to see Paige quite yet and especially not with Adam.”

They continued: “He’s made the decision to wait for a more suitable moment to talk to her again after everything he’s been through.”

Why is Afia not on the Love Island reunion?





Viewers will notice that bombshell Afia Tonkmor has also missed the Love Island reunion. Responding to TikTok comments asking why she is not there, she wrote that she is “over it now”.

How to watch Love Island: The Reunion?





The Love Island Reunion will be shown on Sunday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

The programme will last until 10.35 pm so there will be plenty of time to catch up with all the islanders with Laura Whitmore and relive the show's finest moments with Darren Harriott.

The reunion is expected to reunite us with not just the finalists but also the Casa Amor bombshells and the islanders who shook things up in the villa throughout the series.

