Archie Battersbee’s mother Hollie Dance announced her son’s death today (August 6) outside the Royal London Hospital.

Ms Dance was surrounded by family as she made a statement in front of the media.

Speaking through tears, Ms Dance said: “In sadness, Archie passed at 12.15pm today.

“I would just like to say I am the proudest mum in the world.

“He was such a beautiful little boy. He fought right until the very end and I am so proud to be his mum.”

Hollie Dance with son Archie (Family Handout/PA Picture Desk)

In an interview with Sky News, recorded on Friday, Ms Dance said she was “pretty broken” and that the day had been “absolutely awful”.

Breaking down, she said: “The last however many weeks since 7th April, I don’t think there’s been a day that hasn’t been awful really.”

Ms Dance added: “It’s been really hard. Despite the hard strong face and appearance obviously in front of the cameras up until now, I’ve been pretty broken.”

She said the hospital had made it clear there were no more options and that life support would be withdrawn at 10am on Saturday.

Asked if there was anything more she could do, Ms Dance said: “No. I’ve done everything that I promised my little boy I’d do. And I’ve done it.”

Late on Friday, a last ditch plea was to the European Court of Human Rights to intervene in the case was rejected, following a High Court ruling that he must remain at Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.

Archie’s parents had fought a long-running legal battle over the withdrawal of treatment and in recent days made bids to the High Court, Court of Appeal and European Court of Human Rights to have him transferred to a hospice to die.

The 12-year-old was in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April and was being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments.