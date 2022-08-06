A new dating show is coming to Netflix and the idea of the release has left people feeling “ill”.
Netflix took to Twitter to share a clip of the new dating show, confirming its start date, writing: “Get ready for the most awkward dating show in history. Dated & Related premieres September 2.”
The trailer gives an insight into the programme, sharing that it's set in the south of France and people who are looking for love get help from either their brother or sister who also stays in the villa with them.
Fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing (PLT) shared a poster of the new Netflix show to the social media platform that sees the contestants posing in swimwear.
Alongside three emojis, Pretty Little Thing tweeted: “Netflix has announced new dating show called ‘Dating & Related’ A show where siblings help each other find love”
Netflix has announced new dating show called ‘Dating & Related’ 👀 A show where siblings help each other find love ❤️🚨 pic.twitter.com/MfAHxf33p4— PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) August 5, 2022
Twitter users react to new Netflix dating show Dating & Related
Twitter users shared their thoughts under the comments of PLT’s post with one tweeting: “At first when I read “dated and related” I felt I’ll.”
At first when I read “dated and related” I felt I’ll.— lol (@loveatdance) August 5, 2022
With the eyes emoji, another said: “Same type of people, same type of show but just a different title Is it not time to get a bit more creative”
A third tweeted: “Uhhhhhhhhhh I think no this is weird”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article