A new dating show is coming to Netflix and the idea of the release has left people feeling “ill”.

Netflix took to Twitter to share a clip of the new dating show, confirming its start date, writing: “Get ready for the most awkward dating show in history. Dated & Related premieres September 2.”

The trailer gives an insight into the programme, sharing that it's set in the south of France and people who are looking for love get help from either their brother or sister who also stays in the villa with them.

Fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing (PLT) shared a poster of the new Netflix show to the social media platform that sees the contestants posing in swimwear.

Alongside three emojis, Pretty Little Thing tweeted: “Netflix has announced new dating show called ‘Dating & Related’ A show where siblings help each other find love”

Twitter users react to new Netflix dating show Dating & Related

Twitter users shared their thoughts under the comments of PLT’s post with one tweeting: “At first when I read “dated and related” I felt I’ll.”

With the eyes emoji, another said: “Same type of people, same type of show but just a different title Is it not time to get a bit more creative”

A third tweeted: “Uhhhhhhhhhh I think no this is weird”