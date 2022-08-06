The start of this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing is fast approaching and so comes the inevitable trickle of celebrity contestant announcements.

Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman the hit series sees famous faces take to the floor accompanied by a professional dancer, to perform dazzling routines in mainly ballroom and Latin styles.

A Saturday night staple, the BBC One dance competition has been appearing on screens since 2004.

Shirley, Craig, Motsi, Anton… We can’t wait to welcome back our fabulous #Strictly Judges for 2022! pic.twitter.com/uwbMquiuMA — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) May 19, 2022

Strictly contestants 2022

Here are Strictly Some Dancing contestants hoping to impress the judges and perhaps even leave with that coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Will Mellor

Will Mellor was announced as the first contestant for Strictly 2022.

The 46-year-old, best known for playing Gaz in Noughties sitcom Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, said: “I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year!

"Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about.

"This is also my Mum's favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this for her as well. Bring it on!”

Kym Marsh

She's an actress, singer, presenter and now soon to be #Strictly dancer! Say hello to Kym Marsh 💃🏻



👉 https://t.co/uAHSYM3yO8 @msm4rsh pic.twitter.com/76D7WqyUU0 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 4, 2022

Former Hear’Say singer and Coronation Street star, Kym Marsh is Strictly contestant number two.

The 46-year-old said: “I am really looking forward to it. I am nervous – but I am really looking forward to it.”

Asked what style of dance she was most excited for, she said: “I am just very keen to learn. Watching it, I have done dancing before when I was a little girl and in Hear’Say but it was a very different style of dance.”

Richie Anderson

The third celebrity to be announced for this year's Strictly Come Dancing is BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show regular, Richie Anderson.

The 34-year-old said: “This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dancefloor in the world.

"Strictly is the ultimate feel-good show – as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism.

“I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year. I’m sure my friends and family will understand.

“It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership – it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

Kaye Adams

Ready to cut loose on the #Strictly dance floor. It's broadcaster and journalist Kaye Adams! 💃🏻



👉 https://t.co/OtXJfBTEYu pic.twitter.com/R7Sg53dfSV — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 5, 2022

Loose Women's Kaye Adams is the fourth person to be revealed as a Strictly 2022 contestant.

Talking about her reasons behind joining this year's Strictly cohort, the 59-year-old said: "I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can't think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet."

Adding: "Pray for me!"