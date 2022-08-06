With Strictly Come Dancing returning for another series this year, the celebrity line up is gradually being revealed but is Lorraine Kelly set to be a contestant this year?
Although fans of the show now know four of this year’s contestants, a rumour about Lorraine Kelly being one of the celebrities to take to the dancing floor is circulating.
However, the TV show presenter made it clear via her Twitter account that she won’t be attempting to win the Glitterball Trophy this time around.
Lorraine saw a tweet that said she was tipped to appear on the BBC show and hilariously shared her thoughts.
Lorraine Kelly hilariously reacts to rumours about an appearance on Strictly 2022
With a laughing emoji, she wrote: “Aye right! – I love Strictly but there’s more chance of me being a contestant on Love Island”
Aye right! - I love Strictly but there’s more chance of me being a contestant on Love Island 😂 https://t.co/sHBPRyRg8B— Lorraine (@reallorraine) August 6, 2022
The judging panel this year has been confirmed with Anton Du Beke replacing Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse all returning.
Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will also return.
So far, there has been four celebrities confirmed for the 2022 show: actor Will Mellor, actress Kym Marsh, BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show regular Richie Anderson and Loose Women’s Kaye Adams.
