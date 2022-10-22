Brits will enjoy a plethora of special programming this month as the BBC celebrates 100 years of broadcasting to the nation.

The corporation marks its centenary on October 18, a century on from when it was founded in 1922 under its original name, The British Broadcasting Company.

Among the special commissions there will be royal appearances, reflective poetry and the last scenes of the current Doctor Who Time Lord.

On October 26, the King will guest star in a special episode of The Repair Shop which will see him meet the expert team of craftspeople to explore their shared passion for preserving heritage craft skills.

Strictly Come Dancing will also mark the occasion this Saturday with routines to classic BBC theme songs and references to popular shows.

While this Sunday, Jodie Whittaker will make her last appearance as the Time Lord on Doctor Who in a feature-length special before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role.

The BBC licence fee has been a topic of hot debate for a long time with people discussing whether BBC content warrants a mandatory annual fee.

During a debate last year, one social media user wrote: If the BBC is complaining about funding, it should look at its dire Christmas programming.”

Another added: “I'll take Netflix thanks as I choose it. I don't watch BBC programming so won't have a TV licence but because of that I can't watch live programming from non BBC providers which is ridiculous. Happy to have public service broadcasting but the bloated BBC can go.”

“The TV licence should not exist,” added another.

Although others were quick to defend the TV licence arguing that the range of content on offer makes it great value for money.

One viewer argued: “Remember during the lockdowns when the BBC offered the biggest educational programme in its history? It ensured that even children who couldn’t access the internet could view curriculum-based programmes. It wasn’t commercially viable, it was extraordinarily valuable.”

Another added: “Mixed feelings but one thing that’s crystal clear for me is that what we get for that licence fee is staggeringly good value.”

The annual payment, which normally changes on April 1 each year, is expected to be kept at the current rate of £159 until April 2024, with additional ways of funding being considered by the government.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries said the next announcement concerning the BBC’s licence fee “will be the last” as a new funding model is being considered for when the latest deal expires in 2027.

She wrote on Twitter: “This licence fee announcement will be the last.

“The days of the elderly being threatened with prison sentences and bailiffs knocking on doors are over.

“Time now to discuss and debate new ways of funding, supporting and selling great British content.”

The annual TV Licence fee is set by the government which announced in 2016 that it would rise in line with inflation for five years from April 1 2017.

In February last year, is was announced the cost of the annual TV Licence fee would increase from £157.50 to £159 from April 1 2021.

The cost of an annual black and white licence rose from £53.00 to £53.50.