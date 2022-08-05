Loose Women host Kaye Adams has been revealed as the latest contestant to be joining Strictly Come Dancing 2022.
The television presenter and journalist is the fourth celebrity to be named in this year's line-up.
Possibly best known for her time heading up the ITV female-fronted talkshow, between 1999 and 2006, then again from 2013, she also had a stint appearing as a regular panellist on Channel 5's morning show The Wright Stuff from 2007 until 2012.
Ready to cut loose on the #Strictly dance floor. It's broadcaster and journalist Kaye Adams! 💃🏻— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 5, 2022
👉 https://t.co/OtXJfBTEYu pic.twitter.com/R7Sg53dfSV
Talking about her reasons behind joining this year's Strictly cohort, the 59-year-old said: "I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can't think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet."
Adding: "Pray for me!"
Adams joins presenter Richie Anderson, actor Will Mellor and singer Kym Marsh as the celebrity contestants who are confirmed for the 2022 series.
TV's most well known dancing competition is set to return to in September on BBC One.
