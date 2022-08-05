BBC Radio 2’s Richie Anderson has been announced as the third contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The news was announced on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast show this morning (Friday, August 5).

Since January 2019, Anderson has been the weekday mornings travel news reporter on BBC Radio 2 during The Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball and Ken Bruce's mid-morning show. He replaced Rachel Horne who moved to Virgin Radio.

Additionally he has contributed to reports on The One Show and was even a guest reviewer on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two.

Anderson said of joining the show: “This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world! Strictly is the ultimate feel-good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism.

“I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I’m sure my friends and family will understand. It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

Anderson joins Will Mellor and Kym Marsh as the celebrity contestants who are confirmed for the 2022 series.

In the 2021 series, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis won the show with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.