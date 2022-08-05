Brits who shop at Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons have been hit with a £60 warning.

People could see their food bills rise by a further £60 each year as a result of recycling taxes.

New laws coming into effect in 2024 will mean firms will have to pay to recycle every bit of packaging sparking fears the added costs could be passed on to consumers.

Karen Betts, CEO of the Food and Drink Federation told The Sun: "With households already hard-pressed, and low-income households living day by day to make ends meet, is this right?

"Efficient, effective, new recycling systems don’t need to cost this much, on top of what we all pay in Council Tax already. The effect of EPR and other recycling policies will be to force up prices. Despite the good intentions behind them, they are ill-thought out."

She added: "The priority for the next Prime Minister will be to address soaring inflation and the cost of living. They must look at whether government’s own actions are, in fact, adding to inflation."

It comes months after Brits were warned to “brace themselves” for further price hikes in their weekly food shops as the cost-of-living crisis continues tighten the budgets of UK households.

Shop prices are up 2.7% on last year marking their highest rate of inflation since September 2011.

British Retail Consortium chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Retailers will continue to do all they can to keep prices down and deliver value for their customers by limiting price rises and expanding their value ranges, but this will put pressure on them to find cost-savings elsewhere.

“Unfortunately, customers should brace themselves for further price rises and a bumpy road ahead.”