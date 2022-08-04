Will Mellor has been announced as the first contestant for the upcoming 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor, 46, starred as Gaz in cult Noughties sitcom Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, also landing roles in dramas Line Of Duty and Broadchurch.

He joined the cast of ITV soap Coronation Street in 2021 as “out-and-out baddie” drugs lord Harvey, and also starred in Hollyoaks in the early part of his career.

The announcement was made on BBC Breakfast ahead of the 20th series, which will see audiences returning to the studio this year, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

✨ “Bring it on!” Will Mellor is the first celebrity contestant confirmed for #Strictly Come Dancing 2022 and he’s ready to quickstep out of his comfort zone!

Read more ➡️ https://t.co/ZgTODBTPPW pic.twitter.com/D7aTZHyLU1 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) August 4, 2022

Mellor spoke about coming onto the show, and said: “I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about.

"This is also my Mum's favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this for her as well. Bring it on!”

In the 2021 series, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis won the show with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.