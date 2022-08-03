This year’s Love Island stars have arrived back in the UK with winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu sharing a kiss after being crowned champions on Monday.
The couple posed for the cameras as they left Stansted Airport together after flew in from Majorca on Wednesday.
Ekin-Su, wearing a denim jacket and leather trousers, was handed a bouquet of flowers as she arrived with Italian business owner Davide, who wore a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Love Island’s Gemma Owen handed flowers on return to UK
Runners-up Gemma Owen and Luca Bish were greeted by family as they left the terminal, with Gemma also handed a bouquet of white flowers.
Tasha Ghouri, who came fourth with Andrew Le Page, screamed and ran with open arms towards the party waiting to meet her.
Monday night’s finale saw Ekin-Su and Davide crowned the winners and take home the £50,000 prize money.
The latest series launched to a consolidated five million viewers across all devices, according to ITV, making it the biggest launch since 2019.
ITV has also announced there will be two series of the show in 2023 – a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Majorca.
