UK drivers have been warned by the AA to ignore several speed camera myths to help them stay safe on the roads.

As reported by The Mirror, traffic cameras arrived in the UK in 1991 and were designed to make sure drivers obeyed speed limits while improving road safety.

Researchers estimate they have cut death rates and curbed the number of accidents by up to 68% according to a study by the London School of Economics.

Problems have resulted from drivers trying to 'beat' speed cameras or find other ways to avoid being caught out by them.

A speed camera (PA)

Common speed camera myths to be ignored

One of the common myths identified was the belief drivers can fool the speed calculations on an average speed camera network by changing lanes.

Speaking to The Mirror, the AA warned against this, saying: "While older speed cameras could’ve been ‘tricked’, more advanced cameras now use multiple sets of cameras at each point to track all the lanes and compare average speeds."

Additionally, a myth exists that a speed camera needs to be visible in order for the offender to be penalised.

The AA said in response to this: "Just because you didn’t see a speed camera clearly doesn’t mean the fine is invalid.

"They aren't there to be spotted and dodged - the point of them is to encourage drivers to stick within the speed limit.

Finally, due to there being several types of speed cameras in operation, drivers would not always be able to slow down just before a speed camera to avoid punishment.

An example preventing this is an average speed camera which records the speed that drivers are travelling at on different points over a length of road.

This means drivers are unable to just slow down as they approach the camera and there is no limit to how long an average speed camera network can be.