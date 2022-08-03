Rebekah Vardy has revealed what she thinks will happen if she ever meets Coleen Rooney in the street after the Wagatha Christie trial.

Mrs Vardy, wife to Leicester City star Jamie Vardy broke her silence for the first time since losing the legal battle in a TalkTV interview.

Asked what she thinks would happen if the two met she said: “I’d take her to Caffe Nero.”

Also speaking to The Sun, Vardy said: “If I saw her in the street tomorrow, I’d ask her if she wanted to go for a Caffe Nero. Life is too short to be resentful and hold grudges and be bitter towards someone. That is not me. I am not that person.”

Last week Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

Rebekah Cardy suffering from PTSD after Wagatha Christie trial

As a result, Vardy believes she is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Vardy said she had been admitted to hospital twice to be treated for mental health issues since the original post in 2019.

“I was having serious panic attacks,” she said.

“I had kidney stones which were brought on by stress, and I just felt like my life was falling apart. Physically, emotionally and mentally, it was exhausting.

She added: “It was draining. I had to go to hospital a couple of times because they were really worried about my mental wellbeing.

“And, since the court case, I think I’m probably suffering with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

“I feel physically sick when I talk about the trial and what happened, and I have nightmares.

“I haven’t gone to get a diagnosis yet but I do know I probably need some more therapy. It’s been a horrible time.”