Michael Owen has broken his Love Island silence to share that his daughter Gemma had “done us proud” as the 2022 series of the ITV reality show came to an end.
Gemma is leaving the villa having found a partner, Luca Bish, who she finished in second place with on the programme.
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won the show on Monday night and took home the £50,000 prize.
Posting a photo of himself and his daughter in a restaurant, Owen wrote on Twitter: “She’s done us proud.”
She’s done us proud. pic.twitter.com/6TTSspuYko— Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) August 1, 2022
Ahead of Gemma’s appearance on the show, the former Liverpool striker, 42, described the experience as “a father’s worst nightmare”.
Speaking to ITV he said: “I have no doubts that she will make us all proud.
“It’s probably a father’s worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do. You’ve got to be supportive.”
READ MORE:
- Ekin-Su and Davide crowned Love Island winners for 2022 - See how everyone placed
- Love Island reveals Gemma Owen as seventh cast member for 2022
He later joked that he’d gone “all the way to Germany” to “avoid” watching his daughter on the show while commentating on an England’s Nations League match in June.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article