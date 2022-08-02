ITV has announced that the reality TV show Big Brother is set to return to UK television screen next year.

It will be shown on ITV2 and ITV's streaming service ITVX from 2023 after a five year hiatus.

The programme first started on Channel 4 in 2000 and stayed on there for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

A new host of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life will be staying in the newly updated Big Brother house, where their every move will be captured for their six week stay.

In the press release, ITV said: "Clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back, with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life changing cash prize."

The show will come to ITV for the first time, after being on Channel 4 and Channel 5 previously (PA)

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ITVBe and CITV said: “This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience.

"We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers.”

Natalka Znak, CEO of Initial, Remarkable Entertainment and Znak TV added: “Big Brother is the original and best reality format and one that I have never made before so it’s a huge privilege to be making an all new version with ITV2 and ITVX.

"Working with Claire O'Donohoe and the talented team at Initial, Katy Manley and Cat Lynch. This is going to be epic!”