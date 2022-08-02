Tesco shoppers can save money with every shop for just £2.49 a month.

The supermarket has unveiled a new money-saving tactic as we all try and cut down on our spending.

Tesco has introduced new delivery schemes, starting from £2.49 per month, cheaper than the cost of petrol many of us use to get to and from the shop every month.

Delivery memberships have been unavailable since the pandemic, but have now returned with a new click-and-collect membership plan and two new delivery saver plans.

You will be able to convert your Clubcard vouchers into cashback that can be used on delivery costs – every 50p of vouchers can be converted to £1.50 of delivery costs.

The cheapest £2.49 plan allows shoppers to choose when they’d like to collect their shop, with a £25 minimum spend limit.

The £4.99 Off-Peak Delivery Plan allows home delivery on shops of more than £40, as well as click-and-collect on shops of £25 or more.

The top tier plan, priced at £7.99, allows shoppers to book same-day timeslots for click-and-collect and home delivery.

Shoppers on this plan will also get priority booking on delivery slots over the festive period.

It is not the only way Tesco is aiming to cut costs for shoppers this summer.

The supermarket giant is offering free meals for children at its Tesco Cafes until the end of August.

All you have to do is make a purchase at the café and show the staff your Tesco Clubcard or app to get a free breakfast, lunch or dinner for a child all day, every day.

The offer runs until August 26.