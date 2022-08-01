Love Island 2022 has almost come to an end for another year as Gemma and Luca have come in second place in tonight's final.

The pair stole viewers' hearts as their ups and downs brought them closer together.

Having originally been paired with other people, Gemma and Luca came together early on in the season and were only separated once when Danica stole Luca in a recoupling.

Throughout Casa Amor both were loyal and have remained a couple ever since.

READ MORE: See the Love Island couples most likely to get engaged after 2022 final

READ MORE: 10 tips to help you shop pre-loved fashion on eBay as Love Island 2022 ends

Who is the Love Island 2022 winner?





The winner of Love Island was Ekin-Su and Davide and fans of the hit dating show couldn't have been more excited.

Indiyah and Dami came in third which means Tasha and Andrew was named in the fourth position.

Narrowly missing out on the final was couple Paige and Adam who were booted out by the public at the end of Sunday's show.

The new couples have already met the parents after yesterday's show saw surprise entrances from the islander's families and friends.

Love Island began on June 6 and has kept viewers entertained since.

During the Casa Amor episodes, Love Island recorded the biggest audience so far this series beating the launch, with a total of 3 million viewers tuning in.