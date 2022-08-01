The Love Island 2022 final is here which means our summer of grafting by the firepit is at an end - but which couples will go the distance?

Viewers have watched the islanders through all the tears, fights and drama as they fell in love during their summer in the villa.

Only one couple can be crowned champion live on air on Monday night's final, scoring a £50,000 prize that they can either split or steal.

But the question is, winners or not, will the final pairs last when they leave the villa, get engaged and even one day get down the aisle?

Thortful teamed up with Relationship expert Massimo Stocchi-Fontana to reveal the couples that are likely to pop the question in the outside world.

Tasha and Andrew

Tasha and Andrew.

“The tonality and body language of this couple is harmonised on such a sincere level that it is beautiful to watch," Massimo commented.

"Even to the point that the pace of their speech is so synchronised that it reinforces their ideas of the future and what they want to create together. What I would call this is a pure and simple type of love.

The relationship expert added: "This does not mean in any way that it diminishes what they feel for one another, but instead points out that love does not need to be complicated. This couple proves exactly this.

"In flow would be another term I would use for this couple. They both know what they want. They both know how to compromise. They both know themselves very well and this display of very aligned values is a wonderful sign for a future marriage.”

Dami and Indiyah

Indiyah and Dami.

“I love how they finish their sentences for one another without actually knowing they’re doing it," Massimo revealed.

He remarked on the "interesting manner of keeping each other accountable", explaining that it is a "sign of mutual respect".

He added: "If both are able to step more into the playful space and just dive right in may give them the tools necessary to make this one last, as we have seen at various points."

Davide and Ekin-Su

Ekin-Su and Davide.

Massimo analysed that Davide and Ekin-Su "both show a great deal of bravado in the face of their housemates", however "when you scratch under the surface" they are "two individuals who deeply want to be in love and share something magical with one another".

He continued: "In essence if they are able to constantly stay truthful to their feelings for one another and keep stepping into their mature adult way of relating, it seems that the love they have for one another may be tumultuous for sure, but a driving force keeping each other together for a long time to come.

"Because both are hopeless romantics but come with the “hopeless” in love component will lead to an engagement, but it will take a lot of hard work to get to the actual day.”

Gemma and Luca

Gemma and Luca.

Out of the remaining couples, Massimo expects that Gemma and Luca will not make it down the aisle, explaining: "The dynamic seems that they are always trying to prove each other wrong and correct the way they are communicating, leaving the observer with a sense of “I don’t feel good enough for you”.

He went on to say: "They have a very argumentative style of communicating and very defensive in nature...there is an unhealthy dismissiveness and almost uncaring sense that plays out between them. This is not a relational style that fairs well for anyone. It provokes insecurity and breeds possessiveness and jealousy which is already present at such an early stage."

Massimo also commented on their body language which "is the most clearly defensive" with "Luca always hiding behind his hand, while Gemma always looking away".