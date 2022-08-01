A worker has died after a roof collapsed at a Morrisons depot in West Yorkshire this morning.

Contractors had been brought in to investigate issues with the warehouse roof when the incident occurred just after 10am.

Despite paramedics’ best efforts, the man died at the scene.

Morrisons warehouse death: police response

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.20am today police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident at the Morrisons Warehouse in Wakefield 41 Business Park, on Kenmore Road.

"A man had been seriously injured while working at the site as a contractor.

"He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

"A scene has been put in place while enquiries are carried out into the circumstances.

"The Coroner’s Office has been informed.

"The incident is being treated as an industrial accident and officers are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive."

Morrisons warehouse death: supermarket responds

Morrisons has described the death as a “shocking tragedy”.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: "There was a tragic accident today at our Wakefield site.

"A team of engineers was called to investigate a roof which subsequently collapsed causing the death of one of the engineers.

"This is a terrible and shocking tragedy and our thoughts are with his family.

"Police and other investigating authorities are on site now."