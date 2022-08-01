The Love Island 2022 final is here which means our summer of grafting by the firepit is almost at an end - but a winner is still to be crowned.

Viewers will be able to watch this year's dating show champions being announced live on air as the remaining islanders battle it out for the £50,000 prize.

The four couples standing - Ekin-Su and Davide, Gemma and Luca, Tasha and Andrew and Indiyah and Dami - will attend the 2022 Summer Ball before one is named the winner.

Here's everything you need to know about voting ahead of tonight's final and who is tipped to win.

How can I vote on Love Island?





You can vote for your favourite couple by downloading the Love Island app for iOS or Android on your smartphone.

Once the app has been downloaded, all you need to do is open it up and a vote icon will appear on the bottom of your screen.

Alternatively, you can also vote by typing in itv.com/vote into your web browser.

If this is the first time you have voted this series, you will also need to verify your phone number with a passcode you have received via a free text message.

To verify your UK mobile number, you simply need to type in this passcode into the prompt on the website.

Voting has been open since the end of Sunday night's show and will close just before the final at 8.45 pm.

Aftersun host and blonde bombshell Laura Whitmore will reveal the winner live on air.

You will get one free vote per mobile number for each voting event, this includes the final.

It’s free to vote via the app but data charges may apply, so do check with your network provider for details.

Who will win Love Island 2022?





Speculation has been rife over who could take home this year’s prize. According to PaddyPower, Ekin-Su and Davide are this year’s favourites to win, with Tasha and Andrew coming in second place.

The odds on the couples are as follows:

Davide Sanclimenti & Ekin-Su Culculoglu – 1/7

Andrew Le Page & Tasha Ghouri – 7/1

Luca Bish & Gemma Owen – 8/1

Dami Hope & Indiyah Polack – 16/1

Love Island: Live Final airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.