Love Island 2022 has almost come to an end for another year as Tasha and Andrew have come in fourth place in tonight's final.
Tasha and Andrew stole viewers' hearts as their ups and downs brought them closer together.
Paired together by the public in the very beginning, Tasha and Andrew experienced some blips but eventually chose each other again. After Casa Amor saw them both recouple, they soon realised their feelings for one another and reunited.
Who won Love Island this year?
Tonight's winner is yet to be announced, with Paige and Adam voted out on last night's show and Tasha and Andrew now in fourth place.
Ekin-Su and Davide, Gemma and Luca and Indiyah and Dami still remain.
Love Island began on June 6 and has kept viewers entertained since. During the Casa Amor episodes, Love Island recorded the biggest audience so far this series beating the launch, with a total of 3.0m viewers tuning in.
