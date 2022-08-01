Love Island 2022 has almost come to an end for another year as Indiyah and Dami have come in third place in tonight's final.
They stole viewers' hearts as their ups and downs brought them closer together.
Both entering the villa on day one, Indiyah and Dami were originally paired with other islanders.
When they were voted out, they were able to explore their connection and soon became a couple. Casa Amor saw them both recouple, but similarly to Tasha and Andrew, they soon reunited and became boyfriend and girlfriend.
Who won Love Island this year?
Tonight's winner is yet to be announced, with Tasha and Andrew coming in fourth and Indiyah and Dami in third position.
Love Island began on June 6 and has kept viewers entertained since. During the Casa Amor episodes, Love Island recorded the biggest audience so far this series beating the launch, with a total of 3.0m viewers tuning in.
