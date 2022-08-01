Love Island is over for another year as Ekin-Su and Davide have been revealed as this year’s winners.

They stole viewers' hearts as their ups and downs brought them closer together.

Both entering as bombshells, they endured many trials and arguments through recouplings, Casa Amor and fiery arguments. But recently the couple announced their love for each other, eventually leading them to win the 50k prize.

Who won Love Island this year?





Davide and Ekin-Su are this year's winners.

In second place were Gemma and Luca. Having originally been paired with other people, they came together early on in the season and were only separated once when Danica stole Luca in a recoupling. Throughout Casa Amor, both were loyal and have remained a couple ever since.

Dami and Indiyah came in third place. Both entering the villa on day one, they were originally paired with other islanders.

When they were voted out, they were able to explore their connection and soon became a couple. Casa Amor saw them both recouple, but similarly to Tasha and Andrew, they soon reunited and became boyfriend and girlfriend

In fourth place, are Tasha and Andrew. They were paired together by the public in the very beginning and experienced some blips but eventually chose each other again. After Casa Amor saw them both recouple, they soon realised their feelings for one another and reunited.

As the public result was announced, both Ekin-Su and Davide were shocked at the result. This year there was no option to 'choose money or love' as the couple are given the 50k prize money to split.

Love Island began on June 6 and has kept viewers entertained since. During the Casa Amor episodes, Love Island recorded the biggest audience so far this series beating the launch, with a total of 3.0m viewers tuning in.