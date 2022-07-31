The Love Island final is looming but which couple didn't make it to Monday's show?

The popular series is almost over for another year with the remaining islanders enjoying epic final dates with each other during their last days in the villa.

Viewers were left with an agonising cliffhanger on Friday after the islanders were told that they must vote for the two least compatible couples.

The public was then told to save their favourites but they wouldn't find out who was dumped from the villa until Sunday's show.

The Islanders have been voting for their least compatible couples. The results are:



✨ Ekin-Su & Davide: 4 Votes

✨ Gemma & Luca: 3 Votes

✨ Paige & Adam: 2 Votes

✨ Tasha & Andrew: 1 Vote

✨ Indiyah & Dami: 0 Votes#LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2022

Ekin-Su and Davide received four votes from the rest of the couples, while Gemma and Luca followed with three votes.

The islanders then gave Paige and Adam two votes, Tasha and Andrew just one and Dami and Indiyah no votes at all.

Sunday's episode saw the couples take part in the programme's popular 'Meet the Parents' segment where the islanders were finally reunited with their families.

Who got voted off Love Island tonight?





Later that evening, Luca received a text asking all Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

One by one they learned who was at risk and who was safe, after they each voted in their couples for who they thought was the least compatible.

The at-risk couples were revealed as everyone minus Dami and Indiyah who received no votes from the other islanders and were therefore safe from the dumping.

The texts then exposed what the other islanders' votes were before the couple with the fewest public votes was announced.

Standing at the fire pit, Paige and Adam made their final farewell to the villa with the four remaining couples making it to the 2022 Love Island final.

When is the Love Island final 2022?





The Love Island final will take place on Monday, August 1 after eight exciting weeks in the villa.

The final will see the competition reach an end with the remaining couples finding out which of them will be named the winner and who will receive the £50,000 prize.

How many couples are in the Love Island final?





In previous years, there have been four couples in the Love Island final with the public voting for their favourite romance, before the final pairing is crowned the winner.

There will be four couples in Monday's final with the fifth being dumped from the villa on Sunday night's show.

The winning couple's relationship is then put to the test, as they each select one of two envelopes – one of which grants the holder the full prize fund.

So far no one has decided to keep the money all to themselves, but maybe this is the year that will change.

Is the Love Island final a longer episode?





Yes, the Love Island final - like in previous seasons - will be longer than the standard episode.

Monday's final will air from 9 pm until 10.35 on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.

Final Love Island couples

These are the couples that have made it to the Love Island final:

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

(left to right) Andrew, Tasha, Paige and Adam.

