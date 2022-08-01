Everyone has a guilty pleasure programme that they enjoy watching from the comfort of their sofa but would you ever appear on these ITV shows?
The major broadcaster is currently looking for applicants for various different TV shows - and who knows it could be you on the silver screen!
Whether you think you would make the ultimate bombshell in the Love Island villa or you fancy your chances at playing the popular word game Lingo, keep reading.
Here is everything you need to know about applying for one of these ITV shows from their criteria to your deadline.
Afternoon all - so if things weren’t hot enough how about the chance to meet @adilray and win thousands of pounds on @lingo_tvuk - now that’s seriously hot!! 🔥🔥🔥 We are making a new series and would love you to come and have a crack!! All the details below! pic.twitter.com/lspnSBMf2o— Ben Shephard (@benshephard) July 18, 2022
ITV Be On A Show - How to apply for Love Island, Lingo and more
Love Island application
Audition/Casting Period: TBC
Age Restrictions: Applicants must be 18 years of age or over.
Closing date: TBC
Submit your application via the ITV website.
Lingo application
Filming: Manchester throughout September
Age Restrictions: Applicants must be 18 years of age or over.
Closing date: August 6, 2022
Submit your application via the ITV website.
2023 is officially the year of Love, as ITV and Lifted Entertainment (part of ITV Studios) announce two new series of Love Island, coming to @ITV2 and @ITVX in the New Year.— ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) June 23, 2022
Details > https://t.co/uvKiYli5EF pic.twitter.com/mnKWHS2Xso
Dinner Date application
Audition/Casting Period: June - November 2022
Age Restrictions: Applicants must be 18 years of age or over.
Closing date: November 1 2022
Submit your application via the email: dinnerdate@hattrick.com
