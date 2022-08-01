Everyone has a guilty pleasure programme that they enjoy watching from the comfort of their sofa but would you ever appear on these ITV shows? 

The major broadcaster is currently looking for applicants for various different TV shows - and who knows it could be you on the silver screen!

Whether you think you would make the ultimate bombshell in the Love Island villa or you fancy your chances at playing the popular word game Lingo, keep reading.

Here is everything you need to know about applying for one of these ITV shows from their criteria to your deadline.

ITV Be On A Show - How to apply for Love Island, Lingo and more

Love Island application

Audition/Casting Period: TBC

Age Restrictions: Applicants must be 18 years of age or over.

Closing date: TBC

Submit your application via the ITV website.

Lingo application

Filming: Manchester throughout September

Age Restrictions: Applicants must be 18 years of age or over.

Closing date: August 6, 2022

Submit your application via the ITV website.

Dinner Date application

Audition/Casting Period: June - November 2022

Age Restrictions: Applicants must be 18 years of age or over.

Closing date: November 1 2022

Submit your application via the email: dinnerdate@hattrick.com