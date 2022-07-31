The Love Island final is looming but is the hit ITV dating show on our screens tonight?

The popular series is almost over for another year with the remaining islanders enjoying final dates with each other during their last days in the villa.

Viewers were left with an agonising cliffhanger on Friday after the islanders were told that they must vote for the two least compatible couples.

The public was then told to save their favourites but they wouldn't find out who was dumped from the villa until Sunday's show.

The Islanders have been voting for their least compatible couples. The results are:



✨ Ekin-Su & Davide: 4 Votes

✨ Gemma & Luca: 3 Votes

✨ Paige & Adam: 2 Votes

✨ Tasha & Andrew: 1 Vote

✨ Indiyah & Dami: 0 Votes#LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2022

Is Love Island on tonight?





Yes, viewers will be able to enjoy all the drama in the villa as normal on Sunday's show, airing at 9 pm.

New episodes of Love Island aren’t aired on Saturdays which is why fans have had to wait all weekend for the results.

However, you can tune in ( or catch up) with Love Island: Unseen Bits for even more villa content.

How long is Love Island on tonight?





Ahead of the final, Sunday's episode will be longer than the programme's regular episodes.

Fans should tune in as normal at 9 pm with the episode finishing at 10.15 pm.

If that's not enough villa content for you, there is also the spin-off show, Aftersun, hosted by Laura Whitmore.

How to watch Love Island: Aftersun

Love Island: Aftersun. Credit: ITV

If you can't get enough of the 'OG' dating show, the ITV debrief show After Sun needs to be on your watch list.

Laura will be joined by a panel of celebrity superfans to dissect all the latest news and gossip from the villa ahead of the final.

It will air straight after Love Island at 10.15 pm and be broadcast until 11.25 pm.

If you miss Aftersun, don't forget that you can catch up on ITV Hub where it will available for streaming shortly afterwards.

When is the Love Island final 2022?





The Love Island final will take place on Monday, August 1 after eight exciting weeks in the villa.

The final will see the competition reach an end with the remaining couples finding out which of them will be named the winner and who will receive the £50,000 prize.

How many couples are in the Love Island final?





In previous years, there have been four couples in the Love Island final with the public voting for their favourite romance, before the final pairing is crowned the winner.

There will be four couples in Monday's final with the fifth being dumped from the villa on Sunday night's show.

The winning couple's relationship is then put to the test, as they each select one of two envelopes – one of which grants the holder the full prize fund.

So far no one has decided to keep the money all to themselves, but maybe this is the year that will change.

Is the Love Island final a longer episode?





Yes, the Love Island final - like in previous seasons - will be longer than the standard episode.

Monday's final will air from 9 pm until 10.35 on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.

Current Love Island couples

These are the current couples in the villa:

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

(left to right) Andrew, Tasha, Paige and Adam. Love Island continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

Love Island continues on Sunday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.