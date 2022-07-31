As the Love Island final looms, it's time the islanders met the parents but will fan favourite Michael Owen be there?

ITV viewers have speculated for weeks whether the former England footballer would be walking into the villa to see his daughter Gemma and her new beau, Luca Bish.

The 'Meet The Parents' segment is a popular feature in the dating show's history.

Some of the most memorable moments include Eastenders star Danny Dyer making an appearance by video call to meet his daughter Dani's partner Jack Fincham as well as Molly-Mae Hague's mum revealing she was engaged during her reunion with her daughter.

Gemma and Luca at the fire pit with their families.

Michael Owen breaks silence on Gemma's Love Island appearance

The Love Island villa gets some new bombshell entrances as the couples’ family and friends drop in for a very special visit.

On Gemma’s side, she is surprised by her mum Louise and friend Sarah who has a very special message from her father.

So while fans might be disappointed that it doesn't look like Michael will be heading into the villa, after all, he has spoken up about Gemma starring on the programme.

Louise reveals what Michael has been thinking of Gemma's stint on the show: “Honestly, he is really proud of you, really proud.”

She adds of the family: “They’re all loving watching you, they’re missing you like mad.”

Luca is joined by his dad Michael and mum Maria who also comment on the pair's relationship.

Arriving in his own fish flops, his dad says of Gemma: “She puts you straight doesn’t she.”

While Maria adds: “First night I said they fancy each other, I knew it. I love the values and morals she has.”

Gemma being surprised by her family.

When does Love Island end 2022?





The Love Island final will take place on Monday, August 1 after eight exciting weeks in the villa.

The final will see the competition reach an end with the remaining couples finding out which of them will be named the winner and who will receive the £50,000 prize.

How many couples are in the Love Island final?





In previous years, there have been four couples in the Love Island final with the public voting for their favourite romance, before the final pairing is crowned the winner.

There will also be four couples this season after one pairing is dumped from the villa on Sunday night.

The winning couple's relationship is then put to the test, as they each select one of two envelopes – one of which grants the holder the full prize fund.

So far no one has decided to keep the money all to themselves, but maybe this is the year that will change.

Is the Love Island final a longer episode?





Yes, the Love Island final - like in previous seasons - will be longer than the standard episode.

Monday's final will air from 9 pm until 10.35 on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.

Current Love Island couples

These are the current couples in the villa:

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

(left to right) Andrew, Tasha, Paige and Adam.

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa, including the four new bombshells:

Love Island continues on Thursday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.