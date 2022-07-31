Love Island 2022 is coming to an end, and with just one night until the final, the long-awaited friends and family visit is finally aired tonight.

Also on tonight’s episode, after the islanders were forced to vote for the couples they thought were most incompatible, one couple will see their time get cut short a day as they are dumped from the villa.

The islander's family and friends visit Love Island tonight

A stunned Tasha is the first to learn her parents are on the way as she receives a selfie of her dad Tarek and mum Nicky with Andrew’s mum Karen and dad Jamie taken under the now iconic giant love heart.

Tasha says: “Is this real right now? I’m shocked, genuinely stunned.”

Andrew admits: “I’m actually emotional.”

After an emotional reunion, Andrew’s mum says of Tasha: “I can tell you’re totally besotted with her.” She jokes: “You didn’t ask her to marry you then?”

Tarek tells Tasha: “Honestly, when you were first put together by the public, I thought, ‘Actually they’re suited.’”

He adds: “You can see it in your eyes, you’re sparkling. First time I’ve seen that with a boy.”

Nicky says: “All I want is for you to be happy and you look happy.”

Later, Adam’s dad Billy tells him of Paige: “She’s amazing. Definitely. She’s a nice girl. She’s grounded.”

His friend Micky adds: “You do seem really well suited.”

Meanwhile, Paige tells her mum Samantha that Adam admits he’s a 2.0 version of himself to which she says: “That makes me feel happy.”

Dami is greeted virtually by his sister Femi and cousin Alicia who let him know: “Grandma’s been watching!”

When talk turns to Casa his sister says: “Why? But why?”

And Indiyah’s mum Dee and sister Shak tell her of Dami: “The behaviour, and I’m sure Shak will tell Dami, he’s not been cleared yet. He’s not cleared in my eyes yet either…”

When Dee meets Dami she does have some questions, including: “So explain the three-way kiss…”

Later Gemma’s mum Louise and friend Sarah arrive.

Louise tells Gemma of her dad Michael: “Honestly, he is really proud of you, really proud.” She adds of the family: “They’re all loving watching you, they’re missing you like mad.”

Luca’s dad Michael - who arrives wearing his own fish flops - says of Gemma: “She puts you straight doesn’t she.”

Maria adds about Gemma: “First night I said they fancy each other, I knew it. I love the values and morals she has.”

Finally, Ekin-Su’s mum Sezer and brother Arda arrived alongside Davide’s mum Nadia and sister Valeria.

Speaking in Italian, Nadia tells Davide: “You’re doing well and you’re being yourself. Dad’s also watching and sends his regards. He doesn’t understand much of the English! In Italy, everyone has been watching you.”

When Davide notes Ekin-Su is an actress, his mum says: “But I can see she is being sincere. The way she looks at you, she is head over heels.”

Ekin-Su’s brother tells Davide: “I’ve never seen my sister look at a guy the way she looks at you. Clearly there’s something she sees in you. She’s my sister, she deserves the best, she really does, I’m not just saying that. I hope you’re willing to give her the best.”

Ekin-Su’s mum Sezer says of their epic date: “I saw you were in love. So emotional. Welcome home Davide.”

One couple is dumped following the vote

Later that evening, Luca receives a text asking all Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

One by one they learn who is at risk and who is safe after they each voted in their couples for who they thought was the least compatible.

Standing at the fire pit, the islanders learn who is saying their final farewell to the Villa and who has made it to the 2022 Love Island final.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.