Asda has announced it has cut the price of unleaded fuel by 5ppl and diesel by 3ppl to help save motorists money when filling up their tanks.

In recent months petrol prices have reached over £2 per litre in parts of the country and people continue to feel the sting from the increased cost of living.

Drivers will now pay on average 174ppl for unleaded and 185ppl for diesel when filling up at Asda.

The latest price reduction follows a cut of 4ppl earlier in the week, meaning the supermarket has reduced fuel prices by 9ppl on unleaded and 7ppl on diesel since the start of the week.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet commented on the drop, saying: “Asda’s price move is impressive, in effect cutting 10p a litre off the UK average price of petrol. That’s potentially a fiver off a tank for those filling up this weekend, compared to the artificially-high prices on too many major retailer forecourts and in too many towns.

(PA)

“First, it was a few dozen small independent forecourts showing up the big boys. Now, Asda has called them out with on average a fiver off the cost of a tank of petrol. Latest UK pump price averages have petrol at 184.50p a litre (27 July).”

This comes as Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda – along with several other suppliers –faced criticism for failing to reduce their prices in line with falling wholesale prices since the record highs of early July.

Sainsbury’s recently told the PA news agency that it also plans to reduce prices, although they will vary because the supermarket prices fuel locally.

Morrisons also said it has been lowering prices this week and would be making more cuts on Saturday morning, although the supermarket will not be announcing a blanket cut.

“We are continuing to lower our prices as we endeavour to be amongst the cheapest in the areas we operate,” a spokesperson said.

It comes after the RAC said the big four supermarkets’ prices have recently mirrored the UK average when they are usually around 4p cheaper.

The vehicle recovery firm said the cost of unleaded at the retailers should have come down by 16p since July’s record highs to the 174p-per-litre mark, according to its calculations.