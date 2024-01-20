Love Island's All Stars series has kicked off and viewers have seen plenty of familiar faces as they return for a second chance at finding love.
The likes of Liberty Poole, Kaz Kamwi and Chris Taylor are among the Islanders for the new 2024 series.
Whether you've just started watching the ITV show or it's been a while since you got stuck into an episode, you might be wondering why the show doesn't air on Saturdays.
Why isn’t Love Island on tonight?
New episodes of Love Island aren’t aired on Saturdays but you can watch them daily from Sunday through to Friday, followed by a new episode of Love Island: Aftersun.
If you’d like to get your Love Island fix on Saturday you still can by tuning in to Love Island: Unseen Bits on Saturdays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
Famous faces return for All Stars series
This year's lineup includes:
- Liberty Poole
- Hannah Elizabeth
- Jake Cornish
- Chris Taylor
- Mitchel Taylor
- Demi Jones
- Luis Morrison
- Anton Danyluk
- Georgia Harrison
- Toby Aromolaran
- Kaz Kamwi
- Georgia Steel
- Callum Jones
- Molly Smith
- Josh Ritchie
The likes of Callum and Molly and Jake and Liberty have dated before.
Things got awkward in the Villa last night between Molly and Callum, and the reactions prove it 🫣 #LoveIsland #AllStars pic.twitter.com/aoFpLtXumJ— Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 18, 2024
Maya Jama has returned to her Love Island presenter role for the new series.
The ITV dating show was hosted by the late Caroline Flack before the role was filled by Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore in 2020 and then by Jama, 29, who started hosting duties in early 2023.
The winners of Love Island’s 2023 summer series were Sammy Root and Jess Harding, who took home a £50,000 prize.
Love Island: All Stars continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
