The likes of Liberty Poole, Kaz Kamwi and Chris Taylor are among the Islanders for the new 2024 series.

Whether you've just started watching the ITV show or it's been a while since you got stuck into an episode, you might be wondering why the show doesn't air on Saturdays.

Why isn’t Love Island on tonight?





New episodes of Love Island aren’t aired on Saturdays but you can watch them daily from Sunday through to Friday, followed by a new episode of Love Island: Aftersun.

If you’d like to get your Love Island fix on Saturday you still can by tuning in to Love Island: Unseen Bits on Saturdays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Famous faces return for All Stars series

This year's lineup includes:

Liberty Poole

Hannah Elizabeth

Jake Cornish

Chris Taylor

Mitchel Taylor

Demi Jones

Luis Morrison

Anton Danyluk

Georgia Harrison

Toby Aromolaran

Kaz Kamwi

Georgia Steel

Callum Jones

Molly Smith

Josh Ritchie

The likes of Callum and Molly and Jake and Liberty have dated before.

Things got awkward in the Villa last night between Molly and Callum, and the reactions prove it 🫣 #LoveIsland #AllStars pic.twitter.com/aoFpLtXumJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 18, 2024

Maya Jama has returned to her Love Island presenter role for the new series.

The ITV dating show was hosted by the late Caroline Flack before the role was filled by Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore in 2020 and then by Jama, 29, who started hosting duties in early 2023.

The winners of Love Island’s 2023 summer series were Sammy Root and Jess Harding, who took home a £50,000 prize.

Love Island: All Stars continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.