Prime time BBC TV programme The One Show has been cancelled - for a month.

The magazine show's 'break' was confirmed by hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas on Wednesday (July 27).

It comes as BBC schedules are set to be dominated by sport, including the Commonwealth Games, which got underway on Thursday night.

The #TheOneShow will be back on August 22nd after a sensational summer of sport! 🏅🦁🏏



Jones, 45, said goodbye to viewers, urging them to 'have a great summer' and saying the hit programme would return on August 22.

The absence comes after Jones previously admitted on social media her family was going through some problems.

"Things have been a bit tricky for us recently," she wrote.

She added that 'even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about'.

The One Show debuted in 2006, and has been a mainstay at 7pm ever since, featuring interviews, current affairs debates and more.

In the past, it has seen the likes of Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May and Tom Hanks take a seat on the famous studio sofas.