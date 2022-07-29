Love Island’s 2022 series is almost over and the final week has meant the islanders have taken part in challenges and gone on their final dates together inside the villa.

Tonight’s episode is no different with three more couples leaving the villa to go on their dates.

Thursday night’s episode saw Adam and Paige enjoy dinner on a boat while Dami and Indiyah partied their way to their table and Ekin-Su and Davide were serenaded by Alfie Boe at a romantic candlelit dinner.

Tonight, it’s Gemma and Luca’s turn to be serenaded but by a six-piece ensemble while sitting at a floating table.

Gemma and Luca on a date. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

Luca admits: “Did I actually think I’d meet someone like you that makes me want to move to the other side of England for? No.”

Gemma says: “We are literally the same person, it’s crazy.”

She adds: “We wind each other up. But we both love it. You know I find it hard being lovey-dovey, but I feel like I’m quite more lovely-dovey with you than anyone really before… I always find myself gravitating towards you. I always want to be near you and in your company.”

Speaking about their future plans, Luca adds: “Listen, I feel like we know what we are anyway, and we ain’t put a label on it, but obviously one of them surprises [back home] might be putting a label on it when we’re ready. Just waiting for the right moment. Hopefully I get the right answer.”

Andrew and Tasha go to the beach on their final date where a giant 3D heart made out of red roses sets the mood.

As they reminisce, Andrew says: “I literally adore you.”

Andrew and Tasha on a date. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

Tasha adds: “I never thought I’d ask a guy to be my boyfriend. I felt it had to be me to do it, to prove to you, to show you, I’m willing to do this, I’m ready to be 100% for you and all for you. That shows to me how it should be.”

Andrew adds of one of his favourite moments together: “When you told me about your superpower. You’re incredibly brave and that’s a quality that I love about you. I want to be there for you no matter what, support you. I got you. I got you babe.”

Tasha says: “All I ever wanted was a guy to just love me for me, the fact that you are like that, just makes me feel so lucky to have you.”

Andrew replies: “I feel like I’ve hit the jackpot, you know that.”

Islanders must decide which islanders should leave the villa

Also tonight, islanders will decide who should leave the villa.

The islanders make a toast. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

In their couples they must vote for who they think are the two least compatible couples. They must submit their decisions by text without discussing them with the other couples.

As they deliberate, Ekin-Su tells Davide: “Let’s be real, this is not friend island OK.”

Paige admits: “It’s not nice at all.”

As they send their choices Indiyah asks: “Are we sure?”

How will the couples decide? Will they agree with each other? And which couples will be left at risk?

