With the final of the Women’s Euros scheduled for Sunday, Greene King is giving customers a free drink to enjoy during the England team’s last game of the tournament.

The Lionesses are set to take on Germany this weekend (July 31) and the pub chain is offering a variety of free drinks including soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

To claim the free drink, customers need to download the Greene King Season Ticket app and register their account no later than 12pm on Sunday, July 31.

At 3pm on Sunday, the free drink will be added to each customer’s basket in the app if they have registered in time.

The deal will be on when England's Women's team play in the final of the Women's Euros (Canva)

The app can be downloaded via Google Play or App Store. The free drink can be redeemed until midnight on Sunday and Season Ticket holders can get 10% off all purchases made in the app.

To download and register your Greene King Season Ticket, you can visit the website.

What drinks are included in the free drink offer at Greene King pubs?





Ice Breaker Pale Ale (bottle/pint)

Coca-Cola/Zero Sugar (bottle/draught)

Heineken 0.0% (bottle)

Heineken 5% 330ml (bottle)

Bulmers (bottle)

Heineken 5% (draught)

Foster's (draught)

John Smith's Extra Smooth (draught)

Strongbow (draught)

Strongbow Dark Fruit (draught)

Amstel (draught)

The offer is available for a limited time and it’s valid in more than 700 participating sports sites – you can see the full list here.

Greene King hopes to drive support to women’s sport across the UK and the pub company and brewer is also donating 10p from every drink sold on the Season Ticket app during the final to Women in Sport, a charity that provides impactful solutions to tackling gender inequality in sport.

Faye Nixon, marketing manager for Greene King Sport, said: “The Women’s Euros has been nothing short of fantastic. The team have broken so many records and we’re all thrilled they’ve made it to the final.

“Whatever happens on Sunday, it’s important we don’t just see this as a one-off moment for women’s sport. We need to do everything we can to continue the buzz that has followed this tournament and inspire the next generation of women in sport.”

Wendy Hawk, Head of Communications and Engagement at Women in Sport, said: “The lionesses are making history and change is happening both at the elite and the grassroots.

"We are grateful that Greene King are supporting this success in their pubs and their communities right across the UK. Together we can inspire a generation and ensure the women’s Euros creates a legacy for the future.”