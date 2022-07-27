Deliveroo is giving free food out to people who live in selected real-life Ramsay Street addresses across the UK, in celebration of the final two episodes of Neighbours airing on Friday, July 29.

The street name is known for being featured in Neighbours as it’s the fictional cul-de-sac where the characters from the Australian soap live and there’s also a few Ramsay Street’s in the UK.

Deliveroo is giving customers who are residents of the following Ramsay Street addresses the chance to apply for £10 of free credit to redeem on food of their choice.

The final episode of Neighbours will air on Friday, July 29 (PA)

What addresses will be accepted for the offer?





Ramsay Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5

Ramsay Street, Monifieth, Dundee, DD5

Ramsay Street, Coalsnaughton, Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, FK13

Ramsay Street, Rochdale, Greater Manchester, OL16

While there are 10 Ramsay Street’s in the UK, the four participating in this competition are locations where Deliveroo operates.

Aisha Jefferson at Deliveroo said: “Neighbours has been loved by the UK since 1985, so it felt right to pay homage to the hotly anticipated finale and treat those who live on the famous street’s namesake to a delicious meal on us.

“If you live on one of the selected Ramsay Streets, you can win the chance to enjoy free food while watching the final instalment. You could even share the freebie with your neighbour, after all, everybody needs good neighbours…”

How to apply for free £10 credit from Deliveroo ahead of Neighbours finale

If you live on one of the participating Ramsay Street addresses, you can visit the Deliveroo website to apply for the £10 free credit.

The competition is open now until midnight on Friday, July 29.

Those wishing to enter will need to supply their full name, email address and the first line and postcode registered to their Deliveroo account.

There is £10 of credit up for grabs and a total of 300 vouchers are available to win.

Terms and conditions of the competition can be found via the Deliveroo website.