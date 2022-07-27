BrewDog has announced a ‘Cash Cans’ scavenger hunt competition, where £50,000 in total is available to win on various beer cans.

The top prize on offer in the scavenger hunt giveaway is £10,000. Those joining the hunt should keep their eyes peeled for special cans that are wrapped in a cash label denoting the prize value, which is hidden in select 12 packs of BrewDog beers.