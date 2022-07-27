BrewDog has announced a ‘Cash Cans’ scavenger hunt competition, where £50,000 in total is available to win on various beer cans.
The top prize on offer in the scavenger hunt giveaway is £10,000. Those joining the hunt should keep their eyes peeled for special cans that are wrapped in a cash label denoting the prize value, which is hidden in select 12 packs of BrewDog beers.
There are 59 lucky cans waiting to be found, which include the following prizes:
- 1x £10,000
- 2x £5,000
- 4x £1,000
- 52x £500
The cans have been hidden at random in select packs available only at Tesco or BrewDog.com.
The Bank of BrewDog is now open 🤑— BrewDog (@BrewDog) July 25, 2022
We've hidden some beery bonuses in a few 12-packs of Punk IPA, Hazy Jane and 10-packs of Lost Lager. All YOU need to do is find them.
Win up to £10,000 in 59 winning cans online and in @Tesco.
T&Cs: https://t.co/n3qO72e7Gy
These will be 12x 330ml can packs of the Punk IPA, Hazy Jane or Lost Lager varieties only.
Lauren Carrol, Director of Brand & Marketing at BrewDog, said: “Summer is our favourite season at BrewDog, so we’re kicking it off with a bang! 59 lucky winners stand to win cold, hard cash, just by purchasing our delicious beers.
"We hope fans are as excited as we are that the Cash Can hunt is officially on!”
Instructions on how to claim your prize will be detailed on the winning cans. All claims need to be made by October 31, 2022 to secure your cash.
