Last night’s episode of Love Island was another of drama and cliffhangers as we approach next week’s final.

Tuesday's episode saw Ekin-Su and Davide reconcile after a spat during the talent show and the boys even opened a spa for the girls, complete with cucumber for their eyes, mimosas and massages.

However, it wasn’t all relaxing, as later the islanders discovered that the public had been voting and one couple would soon be leaving the villa.

Who will leave the Love Island villa tonight?





In individual texts, the islanders announced who were the three vulnerable couples that have received the least votes from the public, they were the following:

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard

In tonight’s episode, viewers will find out who is safe and who will be packing their bags.

The Love Island baby challenge

Tonight’s episode also sees the return of the famous baby challenge where islanders are trusted with a baby doll to look after.

Waking up, Ekin-Su questions: “Wait, what is that noise?”

Tasha laughs: “This is my nightmare, I’ve actually woken up to a nightmare.”

As the Islanders name, dress, feed, comfort and play with their babies, their skills as parents are being put to the test, with an award for the best parents up for grabs at the end of the day.

Davide says of parenting: “It’s going well, she just ate, we’ll do some activities later today. We’ll do some gym squats later with the baby.”

But a text inviting the mums out for a brunch heralds Daddy Day Care.

Andrew says: “We can have a dad’s bonding session with the kids!”

Who steps up to the plate? And what do the mums have to say about their partner’s skills? Find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.