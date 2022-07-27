Supermarket giant Tesco has announced it will be launching a new scheme that will help customers save more money.

With three delivery savers schemes that start at as little as £2.49 per month, it works out cheaper than a trip to the store in the cost of petrol.

Tesco's new click-and-collect membership allows customers more choice and flexibility when it comes to weekly shopping.

Plus customers can even convert Clubcard points into cashback towards delivery.

The cheapest plan at £2.49 a month will let shoppers choose as and when they'd like to collect their shopping on all orders over £25 with the Anytime Click+Collect plan.

Tesco Clubcard. (PA)

The next monthly tariff is £4.99 for Off Peak Delivery Plan, for customers with a £25 minimum shop for click and collect and £40 minimum basket price for home delivery.

But shoppers will be able to add the flexibility of same-day slots for click and collect and next-day options for home delivery.

The final deal as part of the new scheme is priced at £7.99 a month for the Anytime Delivery Plan, with the same minimum spending but this plan lets you have same-day options for both click and collect and home delivery.

Plus it comes with the added benefit of giving you priority when booking slots over the festive period.