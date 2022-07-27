The McDonald’s breakfast is infamous among early starters, commuters, those in a rush and just about anyone craving an effortless breakfast.

Unlike the lunch menu, you can only get your McMuffins and hash browns for a limited time of the day, so if you’re wanting to pick up one on your way to work tomorrow, be sure you go in time.

What time does McDonald’s breakfast end?





McDonald’s breakfast is available from 5am-11am, and McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.

It is only in recent years that McDonald’s breakfast has been served so late, having previously been stopped at 10am. After successful trials, it was then rolled out nationally, so you can enjoy a McDonald’s breakfast for slightly longer.

McDonald’s price hike

The real bombshell of summer 2022 is about to land... pic.twitter.com/XMRrtwB9ss — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) July 26, 2022

The fast food company recently announced it would be increasing prices on some menu items as the cost of living sees many items soar in price.

It announced it will be raising the costs of some menu items including the cost of the 99p cheeseburger for the first time in years.

The fast food establishment will be changing the price of the beloved cheeseburger to £1.19, a rise of 20p.

McDonald’s said: "This summer, our restaurants will be adding between 10p and 20p to a number of the menu items impacted most by inflation. From today, we’ll be increasing the price of our cheeseburger for the first time in over 14 years, taking it from 99p to £1.19.

"Some prices remain unaffected, and some will continue to vary across our restaurants. We understand that any price increases are not good news, but we have delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could. We will continue to listen to what you want from us and work tirelessly to find solutions to today’s cost challenges affecting our business."