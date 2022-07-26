The Love Island final is looming which means only one thing - it's time for another islander dumping from the villa.

Tuesday's episode saw Ekin-Su and Davide reconcile after a spat during the talent show and the boys even opened a spa for the girls, complete with cucumber for their eyes, mimosas and massages.

Temperatures were raised after the islanders took part in the 'Mile High' challenge which saw the girls dress up as cabin crew as they got the boys ready for departure.

But it wasn't all fun and games with the challenge causing tension between one couple.

Gemma and Luca clash on Love Island after Mile High Challenge

Luca was not a fan of Gemma's Mile High performance and was seen pushing her off during the challenge, and it didn't go unnoticed by the other islanders.

Gathered around the firepit, Ekin-Su asked Gemma and the rest girls: "Was it me or was I seeing Luca being a bit weird when you were doing your challenge"

Indiyah chimed in: "Luca was a little bit of a baby."

Gemma added: "It's really not that deep but if he's going to be a p**** over it then he can do one."

She later confronts Luca, saying: "You can sit there and say you're not in a mood, you're in a mood."

He abruptly replied: "No, I'm not in a mood."

She responded: "Luca, don't play thick."

He insisted: "Gem, I'm not in a mood."

Girls in the challenge.

She responded: "You were pushing me off, you had a face like a slapped a***, are you 12?"

Luca then admitted: "It's obviously not nice to see but it's a challenge, I can't exactly stay annoyed at you for it."

Noticing the change in words, Gemma presses: "You can't exactly 'stay' annoyed at me for it? So, you were annoyed at it?"

Before storming off, Luca said: "It's doing my head in," as Gemma remarked "that went well" after he walked away from her.

The pair pulled each other for a chat later on in the evening, with things getting tense when the couple struggled to resolve their issues.

Luca questioned: "Do you want to be with me?"

Without hesitation, Gemma replied: "Well, obviously."

While their issues aren't completely resolved, it looks like they will be soon.

Who got dumped from Love Island tonight? See the vulnerable islanders

Later in the evening, Paige got a text that asked all of the Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

This is where they learn that the public had been voting for their favourite couple and that some Islanders were now at risk of leaving the Villa.

In individual texts, the islanders then announce who are three vulnerable couples that have received the least votes from the public, they were the following:

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard

ITV viewers will have to stay tuned until Wednesday's episode to find out which couple had to pack their suitcases and jet off home.

When is the Love Island final 2022?





The Love Island final will take place on Monday, August 1 after eight exciting weeks in the villa.

The final will see the competition reach an end with the remaining couples finding out which of them will be named the winner and who will receive the £50,000 prize.

How many couples are in the Love Island final?





In previous years, there have been four couples in the Love Island final with the public voting for their favourite romance, before the final pairing is crowned the winner.

The winning couple's relationship is then put to the test, as they each select one of two envelopes – one of which grants the holder the full prize fund.

So far no one has decided to keep the money all to themselves, but maybe this is the year that will change.

Is the Love Island final a longer episode?





Yes, the Love Island final - like in previous seasons - will be longer than the standard episode.

Monday's final will air from 9 pm until 10.35 on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.

Current Love Island couples

These are the current couples in the villa:

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen

(left to right) Andrew, Tasha, Paige and Adam.

