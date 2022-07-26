The Love Island final is looming but we haven't ticked off some of the fan favourite challenges yet so when are they?

ITV viewers will be happy to hear that popular features like the dating show's dating challenge which sees the couples try (and fail) to look after a realistic baby and everything with it.

The host of the hit programme's spin-off debrief segment Aftersun and the queen of dramatic entrances, Laura Whitmore, confirmed the return of the baby challenge on Sunday's show.

Laura spoke to Love Island legend Chris Hughes about his time on the show as he reminisced on his final days in the villa.

Where is the baby challenge, the lie detector test , meeting the parents and the Twitter challenge 😭#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/k0Y56qZcxU — Sophie (@SophieJ62464242) July 25, 2022

Love Island baby challenge is back for 2022

She said: "We're about to head into the last week, it's a big one, you know that... what's it like to get to the last week and I can exclusively reveal that the baby challenge is back!

Turning to Chris, the presenter asked: "It's a huge moment. Just how difficult is it?"

Chris replied: "Oh it's brutal, but to be fair I actually had a genuine connection with Cash and that was the thing, and I have still got him.

Chris then revealed that he actually took his baby doll from the villa, explaining: "The mad, weird thing is he's at my parent's house, I remember I stole Cash, I wasn't meant to but I thought, 'there's no way I'm letting this baby go back into production".

Why are we getting a talent show?? I want the twitter challenge, the baby challenge, the FUN challenges #loveisland pic.twitter.com/7uUUWnKo9f — Jenny (@JenniferLennox6) July 24, 2022

Fans have been desperate to see the show's previously popular segments again, with many taking to social media to campaign for their return.

One user wrote: "where is the baby challenge this year???? wheres the lie detector???? wheres the family/ friends coming in to meet everyone??? major setback this year."

Another added: "you have one week left to give us the tweet challenge, baby challenge or public ranking challenge!! no more sexy fireman outfit assault courses pls."

#loveisland the talent show, I just want the baby challenge! pic.twitter.com/ZL5VcQfBKt — Erin (@erixhardsonn) July 24, 2022

When is the baby challenge on Love Island 2022?





The baby challenge will take place this week ahead of the final but the exact date is still to be confirmed.

On Monday's show, the islanders take part in the 'Mile High' challenge which sees the girls dressed as cabin crew as they get the boys ready for departure.

When is the Love Island final 2022?





The Love Island final will take place on Monday, August 1 after eight exciting weeks in the villa.

The final will see the competition reach an end with the remaining couples finding out which of them will be named the winner and who will receive the £50,000 prize.

How many couples are in the Love Island final?





In previous years, there have been four couples in the Love Island final with the public voting for their favourite romance, before the final pairing is crowned the winner.

The winning couple's relationship is then put to the test, as they each select one of two envelopes – one of which grants the holder the full prize fund.

So far no one has decided to keep the money all to themselves, but maybe this is the year that will change.

Is the Love Island final a longer episode?





Yes, the Love Island final - like in previous seasons - will be longer than the standard episode.

Monday's final will air from 9 pm until 10.35 on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.

Current Love Island couples

These are the current couples in the villa:

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen

(left to right) Andrew, Tasha, Paige and Adam. Love Island continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa, including the four new bombshells:

Get to know the islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

Love Island continues on Tuesday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.