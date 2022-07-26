Seen as living the dream by many, monetising social media channels is earning some people serious cash.
Short-form video platform, TikTok, has taken the internet by storm, attracting Gen Zers to watch and create their own personalised content.
Whether you are a magician, comedian, gamer or beauty expert, you can make your way onto other TikTok users’ feeds, yet making a career out of it is not quite so simple.
Yet there are some influencers making money by doing exactly that.
TikTok’s highest UK earners 2022
By analysing the UK's top TikToker’s, taking into consideration their followers, engagement, and number of posts, online casino Casumo has revealed the average revenue popular TikTok stars earn per sponsored post.
GeorgeNotFound topped the ranking table with an estimated revenue of £20,500 per sponsored post.
He's not only one of the apps' highest earners but also boasts 10.1 million subscribers on YouTube. The 25-year-old rose to fame posting Minecraft gaming videos in 2019 and has since collaborated with other top creators such as Dream and BadBoy Halo.
In second place was Tilly Ramsay, with 10.2m followers and an estimated revenue of £12,300 per sponsored post.
If the name rings a bell, it could be because Tilly is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
Following in her father's footsteps, the 20-year-old focuses most of her content on cookery. However, last year she did switch her apron for tap shoes, competing in the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing.
Connor Darlington, more commonly known as just 'CONNOR' on TikTok, placed joint second with Tilly, earning £12,300 per sponsored post.
Top 20 UK TikTok earners
- GeorgeNotFound – @georgenotfound – £20,500
- tillyramsay – @tillyramsay – £12,300
- CONNOR – @connor – £12,300
- Joel M – @joelmagician – £8,200
- menwiththepot – @menwiththepot – £8,200
- Liana – @lianajadee – £8,200
- woodyandkleiny – @woodyandkleiny – £8,200
- Nich – @nichlmao – £7,380
- Issey Moloney – @isseypovs – £7,380
- evie meg – @thistrippyhippie – £6,560
- TootyMcNooty – @tootymcnooty – £6,560
- Zhong – @zhong – £6,150
- Mark Tilbury – @marktilbury – £5,740
- Tea – @f.ukuro 9.3M – £5,330
- Lola – @scoobiezoobie – £4,920
- Memezar – @memezar – £4,100
- junna – @nintendo.grl – £3,690
- Bobby Moore – @bobbymoore44 – £3,690
- Liam Payne – @liampayne – £3,690
- kyle thomas – @kylethomas – £3,280
