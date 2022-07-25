UK Eurovision star and 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder sends a heartfelt message as the UK is announced as the host of next year's contest.

The 'Spaceman' singer, 33, posted a moving video on TikTok on Monday following the news that the UK would stand in as hosts of the singing contest as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Ryder, who came in second after Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, said that "it's Ukraine's party" and "we're just inviting them to throw it at our house" in a message to fans on the social media platform.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) made the decision to move the musical extravaganza after concluding that hosting the contest in Ukraine was not possible for safety and security reasons.

In the video, Ryder added: "I know how much it meant to Kalush and the Ukrainian delegation that Eurovision would be held at home in Ukraine next year.

"And I'm not the only one whose heart is heavy knowing that can't be the case at this moment in time.

"But what I would love to say to anyone watching this from Ukraine is that we know how to throw a party here in the UK and our excitement is outshone only by our focus on that one sole objective to hold space and be on hand to help wherever needed to host an event that celebrates Ukrainian culture, history and music and to stand in solidarity with the rest of the globe shining a unified light.

"Now, us, the rest of us are just loving facilitators and there is no doubt in my mind that we will all come together in the spirit of unity that Eurovision has always been about to celebrate the wonderful people of Ukraine.

"I love you and I'll see you soon. Peace. Bye."

Fans have flooded to Sam's comments to express support for the singer and Ukraine.

One TikTok user said: "You could not have said it better and I am so excited for it being held in the UK and an opportunity to see one of my favourite events in the flesh!"

Another person added: "Sam Ryder for PM anybody?"

Kalush Orchestra. Credit: PA

Paired with a red heart and both nations' flags, a third wrote: "I'm so excited to celebrate beautiful Ukraine in our country, we hope we can do the best for you."

As the winning country in 2022, Ukraine will automatically qualify for the Grand Final of the upcoming Contest along with the so-called ‘Big 5’ (those countries that financially contribute the most towards the Contest: France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom).

Representatives of UA said: "PBC will work with the BBC to develop and implement the Ukrainian elements of next year’s shows."