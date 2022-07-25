The bidding process to select the UK's Eurovision 2023 host city will begin this week, but who is in the running?

This will be the ninth time the event has taken place in the UK – more than any other country – after organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), decided the event could not be held in the war-torn Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

This was despite Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra triumphing at this year’s competition in Turin, Italy, with the UK’s Sam Ryder the runner-up.

So the question now, is where exactly in the UK will play host to the singing extravaganza.

Eurovision 2023 host city

Each city's bid will be jointly managed by the BBC and EBU, with further details to be announced.

Any winner would require a large events space, suitable accommodation and international transport links for the competing countries and their delegations.

Here are Betvictor’s odds on who will make a successful bid:

Glasgow – 11/10

Manchester – 5/1

Birmingham – 5/1

London – 8/1

Belfast – 8/1

Cardiff – 8/1

Liverpool – 12/1

Bradford –12/1

Brighton – 12/1

Edinburgh – 16/1

Who will host Eurovision 2023?





Coming as little surprise, Graham Norton is the frontrunner to host Eurovision 2023, but who else is in the running?

While you might have your own idea of who you would like to see taking the mic next year’s European musical extravaganza, Betvictor has released its list of Eurovision host favourites it might be worth a punt on.

With the five-time BAFTA TV Award winner as the bookies’ favourite, here are Betvictor’s odds for everyone in with a decent shot of hosting Eurovision 2023.

Graham Norton – 1/6

Rylan Clark-Neal – 8/15

Scott Mills – 5/1

Ant & Dec – 6/1

Emma Willis – 12/1

BetVictor’s spokesperson, Sam Boswell, said: “With the European Broadcasting Union confirming the UK will host the contest next year many UK cities have already placed a bid to host, with Glasgow currently heading up the betting at 11/10.

“Manchester and Birmingham are also in the mix, each priced up at 5/1, ahead of London at 8/1. Hosting Eurovision in 2023 will make it the ninth time the competition has taken place in the UK – more than any other country.

“Eurovision icon Graham Norton is favourite to host at 1/6, Rylan Clark-Neal is second favourite at 8/15, and Scott Mills is third favourite at 5/1.

Tickets to Eurovision 2023

The United Kingdom will host #Eurovision 2023! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧



While nothing has yet been confirmed, it's likely there will be a long wait before anyone can get hold of tickets for Eurovision 2023.

Tickets for this year's shows, including the semi-finals and grand final, didn't go on sale until April 7, just before the first event in May, so it is likely next year will have a similar timescale.

Pricing will vary depending on which ticket category you want and of course which show you would lik to attend.

This years prices ranged from as low as €20 for certain Jury Show tickets up to as much as €350 for a seat at the live final.

There is likely to be buying restrictions on tickets to make it fairer this might include names on tickets only permitted to be changed once and any reselling going through an official platform.