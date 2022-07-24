With all the islanders newly coupled up, the villa is looking a tad crowded which means a Love Island dumping is never far away.

A week of double dumpings, four new bombshells and a dramatic recoupling will come to a close on Sunday night ahead of an exciting After Sun debrief.

Sunday's show saw Tasha and Andrew getting closer and Davide surprised Ekin-Su with a romantic homemade tiramisu.

The islanders also took part in a villa sports day, going head to head in various challenges including tug-of-war and a three-legged race.

Who was dumped from Love Island tonight?

Islanders gather around the fire pit. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Credit: ITV

Later on in the evening, the islanders were floored when they were told to immediately gather around the Fire Pit.

This is when the contestants learned that the public had been voting for the most compatible couple.

As in previous dumpings, the Islanders with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the villa.

The two vulnerable couples, who received the least votes from the public were:

Reece Ford and Nathalia Campos

Deji Adeniyi and Lacey Edwards

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen were also named in the bottom two three but were saved, with the other two pairs being dumped immediately.

Current Love Island couples

These are the current couples in the villa:

In tonight's recoupling, here's who the girls picked to recouple with:

🫶 Tasha & Andrew

🫶 Indiyah & Dami

🫶 Gemma & Luca

🫶 Paige & Adam

🫶 Lacey & Deji

🫶 Danica & Jamie

🫶 Ekin-Su & Davide

🫶 Nathalia & Reece #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 22, 2022

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen

(left to right) Andrew, Tasha, Paige and Adam. Love Island continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox (ITV)

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa, including the four new bombshells:

Get to know the islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

Love Island continues on Monday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.