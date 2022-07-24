With all the islanders newly coupled up, the villa is looking a tad crowded which means a Love Island dumping is never far away.
A week of double dumpings, four new bombshells and a dramatic recoupling will come to a close on Sunday night ahead of an exciting After Sun debrief.
Sunday's show saw Tasha and Andrew getting closer and Davide surprised Ekin-Su with a romantic homemade tiramisu.
The islanders also took part in a villa sports day, going head to head in various challenges including tug-of-war and a three-legged race.
Who was dumped from Love Island tonight?
Later on in the evening, the islanders were floored when they were told to immediately gather around the Fire Pit.
This is when the contestants learned that the public had been voting for the most compatible couple.
As in previous dumpings, the Islanders with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the villa.
The two vulnerable couples, who received the least votes from the public were:
- Reece Ford and Nathalia Campos
- Deji Adeniyi and Lacey Edwards
Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen were also named in the bottom two three but were saved, with the other two pairs being dumped immediately.
Current Love Island couples
These are the current couples in the villa:

🫶 Tasha & Andrew
🫶 Indiyah & Dami
🫶 Gemma & Luca
🫶 Paige & Adam
🫶 Lacey & Deji
🫶 Danica & Jamie
🫶 Ekin-Su & Davide
🫶 Nathalia & Reece #LoveIsland
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope
- Paige Thorne and Adam Collard
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen
Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders
Here are the islanders currently in the villa, including the four new bombshells:

Get to know the islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.
Love Island continues on Monday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.
