Love Island never fails to deliver on the drama and it looks like ITV viewers are set for another doozy.

A week of double dumpings, four new bombshells and a dramatic recoupling will come to a close on Sunday night ahead of an exciting After Sun debrief.

With all the islanders newly recoupled, fans of the hit dating series know that a dramatic dumping is on its way as the final of the 2022 season looms.

Here's what you can expect on Sunday's programme in a sneak first look.

Tasha and Andrew talk about marriage after recoupling

Following the recoupling, Andrew and Tasha open up with each other as they cosy up in the garden.

Andrew and Tasha.

Holding hands, Tasha asks: “Why are you playing with my ring finger?”

The conversation quickly shifts to weddings as she asks: “What would you do if I wore a black wedding dress?”

Ever the gentleman, Andrew replies: “I think you’d look unreal.”

The couple moves on, talking about flower arrangements and timelines with Andrew saying: “Well babe, steady on, you’ve got at least four years.”

Tasha responds: “I am pretty sure you would do it sooner than that.”

Andrew smiles as he asks: “You think I’d propose to you sooner than three years?”

Tasha agrees and adds: “If we keep going the way we are going, yeah, I reckon so.”

Islanders take part in a sports day

Islanders play tug of war.

The next day, the villa gets a very intriguing text inviting them to 'get physical' as they compete in a Love Island sports day with the hashtags: #NaughtyAndSporty #TrackAndFeels.

The villa is then split into two teams, with the Red group captained by Gemma and Paige leading the Blue Team.

The teams then go head to head over three nail-biting rounds: the egg and spoon race, the three-legged race, followed by a game of tug of war.

Davide surprises Ekin-Su with a romantic Italian gesture

Davide prepares a tiramisu.

While the islanders are busy getting ready for the evening, Davide plans a surprise for Ekin-Su which is quintessentially Italian - a homemade tiramisu.

Whispering to Dami in the bedroom, Davide says: “I am prepping the tiramisu for Ekin, so you need to bring the tiramisu.”

Davide invites her to the mini fire pit as she laughs and says: “Oh no, not the fire pit.”

He replies: “Why not, it’s our place.”

As the couple sits down, Davide continues “I wanted to bring you here because this is the place where we had our first kiss.”

Davide then gestures to Dami who heads towards the pair, holding the delicious dessert, he then adds: “I prepared something nice, an Italian tiramisu.”

Islanders gather for surprise dumping

Islanders gather around the fire pit.

Later on in the evening, the islanders are floored when they are to immediately gather around the Fire Pit.

This is when the contestants learn that the public has been voting for the most compatible couple.

As in previous dumpings, the Islanders with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the villa.

The three couples with the fewest votes stand together and then they receive another text about tonight’s dumping...

Current Love Island couples

In tonight's recoupling, here's who the girls picked to recouple with:

🫶 Tasha & Andrew

🫶 Indiyah & Dami

🫶 Gemma & Luca

🫶 Paige & Adam

🫶 Lacey & Deji

🫶 Danica & Jamie

🫶 Ekin-Su & Davide

🫶 Nathalia & Reece #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 22, 2022

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen

Deji Adeniyi and Lacey Edwards

Reece Ford and Nathalia Campos

At the end of the recoupling in Friday's episode, all islanders were coupled up, leaving no one single and therefore the islanders all remain in the villa.

(left to right) Andrew, Tasha, Paige and Adam.

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa, including the four new bombshells:

Love Island continues on Sunday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.