Asda is recalling one of its products due to the presence of mustard, which was not mentioned on the ingredients list of said product.

The recall applies to the Asda Italian Inspired Chicken and Bacon Pasta Bake, which is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.

Pack sizes for the pasta bake included both 400g and 800g, with the recall applying to any products with the use by dates July 29, 2022 and July 30, 2022.

In a statement the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to mustard, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

23 June: Asda recalls Asda Italian Inspired Chicken and Bacon Pasta Bake because of undeclared mustard #FoodAllergy https://t.co/XOdzAenhNO pic.twitter.com/tG8UyKuTn9 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) July 23, 2022

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.