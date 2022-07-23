Love Island has welcomed numerous islanders to the new villa this year and some have added to the list of people who are involved in sport.

While this year’s series has seen a paramedic, dancers, a real estate agent and more enter the show, over the years there’s been a few who have switched sport for the screen and 2022 is no different.

The team at Betting.com have revealed a list of 10 Love Island stars who swapped their sports career for a stint in the villa and the impact it had on their jobs.

Love Island stars who swapped their sporting careers for an appearance on the ITV show

Jamie Allen – Football

Jamie entered the villa this series as one of four new bombshells and in doing so has taken some time away from his football career.

The Halifax Town player is also an international striker for Montserrat and his career has seen him play for several non-league clubs such as Southport and Dover Athletic.

Tommy Fury – Boxing

Tommy found love during the fifth series of the show and he and Molly-Mae recently celebrated three years together.

Fury is the younger brother of the two-time heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, and Tommy also has a career in the ring.

Gemma Owen – Dressage

Gemma is currently in the eighth series of the show. She has pursued a career in dressage and represented Great Britain in her sport.

She comes from a sporty background with her dad, Michael Owen, being a former England international footballer and successful racehorse owner.

Jacques O’Neill – Rugby

Also in the cast of this year’s show was Jacques before he chose to cut his time in the villa short.

Prior to appearing on the show, he played rugby league for the Castleford Tigers after the club relieved him of his duties before heading into the villa.

It’s uncertain whether Jacques will return to his rugby career.

Finn Tapp – Football

Finn became a Love Island winner in 2020 with his long-term partner Paige Turley but before entering the villa he was a footballer.

He played for Oxford City but failed to tell his bosses before leaving.

Instead, he didn’t show up for training one day and the incident led to the football club insisting that all players insert reality TV clauses in their contracts.

Chris Hughes – Football

Chris reached the final of the 2017 series of the show swapping the football pitch for the villa.

He was a semi-professional footballer for Bourton Rovers.

Since the show he has become a presenter on ITV’s regular horse racing coverage.

Ovie Soko – Basketball

Ovie was an islander in series five of Love Island and his appearance on the show came after a career in basketball.

He played for Great Britain's men’s national basketball team and featured in the 2014 NBA draft.

Since leaving the show, he has produced his own fashion line with online retailer ASOS.

Idris Virgo – Boxing

Idris Virgo (PA)

Idris took part in the fourth series of the dating show and continued his sporting success after the villa.

He made his professional in the ring just four months after appearing on the show. Idris boasts a boxing record of 12-0-1.

Aaron Simpson – Football

Aaron went through the academy system at Wolverhampton Wanderers before playing for clubs such as Hemel Hempstead, Maidstone United and Sutton United.

He quit his sport to go on the reality show but has since become a horse racing presenter for Racing TV.

Dennon Lewis – Football

Dennon spent just five days in the villa during the fifth series of Love Island.

The Watford academy graduate went on to continue his sporting career after the show and his career has included stints at Crawley Town, Falkirk and Boreham Wood.